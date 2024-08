Happening now through Sept. 10th, Tulsa Animal Welfare is proud to participate in ‘Clear the Shelters’ once again! If you’ve been thinking about adopting or adding a fur baby to your family, here’s your chance to do that AND save a life! 🐈

TAW will extend their hours and stay open until 8pm on Wed. Aug. 21st and on Wed. Sept. 4th.

Adoption fees are currently waived through Sept. 10th and everyone that adopts will receive a goodie bag with treats!