Tulsa Drillers Announce Harry Potter Night on September 7 at ONEOK Field!

The Tulsa Drillers are looking to give you plans Labor Day weekend as they add Harry Potter Night to their jam packed roster at ONEOK Field!

Happening Saturday, September 7th, come dressed as your favorite witch/wizard and show your Hogwarts House pride as The Drillers wear custom Harry Potter themed jerseys!

The first 1,500 fans through the gates that night will receive a Drillers Harry Potter Hat, each representing the four houses- Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin- but you wont know which one you’ll receive upon entry.

You can decide your fate now by skipping the line and purchasing the $25 package which guarantees your Hogwarts hat plus a ticket in the Budweiser Terrace (when purchasing package, click on the Budweiser Terrace and select your house).