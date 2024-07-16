The Tulsa Drillers are bringing Bluey to ONEOK Field!

The Tulsa Drillers are ending their season with a very special guest visiting ONEOK Field for Fan Appreciation Night on Sunday, September 8: Bluey!

Fans can meet their favorite character, Bluey, and take photos throughout the game with fireworks bringing the night to a close!

If you want to skip the line and guarantee a loveable, huggable Bluey Early Access VIP Meet and Greet, you can purchase your way into the stadium early with a ticket to the game in Section 116 and the first opportunity to see Bluey for only $25 by using the code VIPBLUEY at checkout. (Must show up prior to 5 p.m. to use VIP ticket)