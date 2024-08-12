Tulsa Drillers are home all this week!

Tulsa Drillers at ONEOK

By Chase Thompson

It’s a 6-game homestand with the Tulsa Drillers down at ONEOK though this weekend with lots of giveaways planned! ⚾

Tuesday - $2 Tuesday (hot dogs, popcorn, ice cream) + ORU Back-to-School Night

Wednesday - Back in the Park ($3 White Claws) + Raft Racers Hawaiian Shorts for the first 1,000 fans

Thursday - Teacher Appreciation Night (show ID for 2 free tickets) + Raft Racers Hawaiian Shirt for the first 1,000 fans

Friday - Friday Night Fireworks

Saturday - Grand Slam Saturday + Fireworks

Sunday - FUNday Sunday (kids eat free) + Raft Racers Jacket Koozie for first 500 fans

