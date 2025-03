If you’re the friend that excels at karaoke or has the beautiful voice, this is your chance to step-up and showcase it for Tulsa!

The Tulsa Drillers are holding auditions on Friday, March 14th at Woodland Hills Mall from 6pm to 8pm. It’s free for those wishing to tryout but registration is required as only the first 150 performers will get to audition, with only the 10 best being selected. 🎤