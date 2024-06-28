Tulsa icon Buck Atom gets a gal pal, Stella Atom

By Caitlin Fisher

A Tulsa staple along Route 66, Buck Atom, is getting a companion!

As of June 28, the cosmic cowboy now has himself a cosmic cowgirl: Stella Atom!

This 21-foot-tall Tulsa landmark has towered over Route 66 since 2019 at Mary Beth Babcock’s renovated 1950s PEMCO gas station.

Now, a 19-foot-tall statue of Stella has traveled from Illinois to Tulsa to stand along the west side of the building.

If you didn’t know, Buck Atom was inspired by owner, Mary Beth Babcock’s father who passed away so appropriately, Stella has been designed after her mother.

