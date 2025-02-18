Tulsa Man Surprised with Guinness World Record for his Brick Collection

Great-grandfather Clem Reinkemeyer owns a very unusual collection which just awarded him a new spot in the Guinness World Records.

The 87-year-old from Tulsa, Oklahoma has been collecting bricks for the past 40 years and all 8,882 tell a unique story.

Clem’s unique collection has earned him the record for the largest collection of bricks, something that came as a surprise to Clem since it was while he was out of town that his daughter and son-in-law, who helped Clem build his special brick barn, gathered a group of people to count each brick.

They’d secretly applied for the record and were able to surprise Clem with his very own Guinness World Records certificate.

Clem, a retired mathematical engineer and real estate developer, has bricks from all around the United States, organized in his storage facility by state.

The bricks have come from the street, old commercial buildings and houses, and they all tell their own unique story.

Clem even has bricks with spelling mistakes carved into them – like a backwards ‘S’ on Tulsa – making them all the more special to his collection.

One of his favorites in his collection is a sidewalk brick made by a manufacturer in Washington D.C. that used to be located where the Pentagon now stands.

Clem also has an international section in his collection, with bricks from Germany, Greece, Ireland and New Zealand. Some of his bricks even date back thousands of years, such as a Roman brick he has from the year 100 AD.