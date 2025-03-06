Tulsa Mayfest unveils official posters and Stay Gold Collection

TULSA, Okla. — On Wednesday, Tulsa Mayfest organizers unveiled the two official posters for this year’s festival, along with the Stay Gold art collection matching the festival’s theme.

Julie Carson, the Honorary Chair of Mayfest 2025, explained why “Stay Gold” was chosen for this year’s Mayfest theme.

“The Outsiders House is just a stone’s throw from the Tulsa Arts District right here where we’re standing and has been such an integral part of the history of Tulsa. S.E. Hinton, the author, is an alumna of The University of Tulsa. The themes in the book, in the novel, resonate with people still today. I think that’s why we’ve seen the musical become so successful this year. The Socs and the Greasers still resonate and I think it sends a powerful message of hope.”

That message of hope was what inspired the artwork of Owasso High School teacher Shelly Collins, the artist who created the official poster for this year’s Mayfest.

“As an artist, my work is an expression of my desire to create beauty. So I wanted this poster to capture beauty and be a catalyst for hope. Thinking about art and beauty and how they are a universal language and how it brings people together with shared emotion, I felt like that is symbolized here with the individual pieces coming together in this work just symbolizing our diverse Tulsa community coming together for this festival and sharing art and culture and the shared experience of being together.”

Tulsa Mayfest 2025

Carson explained the new addition to this year’s Mayfest that allowed for two artists to have official posters representing the festival.

“There were two winners and the reason for that is because Mayfest is going to have a 5K and a Fun Run this year called Mayfit, which also has its own artwork, and therefore, we have two posters as well and so we’re very excited about these new additions and hope it brings a lot of folks out in May.”

Catoosa art teacher Jessica Scheffel created the winning Mayfit poster.

“The Outsiders’ book and the film hold a very special place in the hearts of many Tulsans,” said Scheffel. “I knew for this piece to be successful, I had to include an image of the Outsiders’ house. To stick with the gold theme, I also wanted to feature the Golden Driller landmark. Last, and certainly not least, I set the Tulsa flag in the background. The design was good, but more importantly, the design was Tulsa.”

Tulsa Mayfest 2025 Poster

In addition to Collins and Scheffel, 12 other artists have their work on display at 101 Archer as part of the Stay Gold collection.

The pieces will be on display until May 31 and are available for purchase with prices ranging from $1,000 to $10,000.

Carson stated it’s an honor to be able to display the talent of so many local artists.

“We are excited to feature all of these artists and their incredible works at the 2025 Mayfest. In each of these pieces, you’ll find reflected the deep love that Tulsans have for their city. Tulsa truly is ‘gold,’ and I think the community will find this year’s elevated Mayfest to be an extraordinary event.”

The 12 artists with works displayed in the Stay Gold Collection are listed below:

Rick Leroy Bartholomew (Tulsa)

Lisandro Boccacci (Tulsa)

Marsha Francine Campbell (Tulsa)

Matthew Dean (Southfield, Michigan)

Joe Faber (Tulsa)

Jonathan Goldie (Tulsa)

Charisa Dené Jacobs (Tulsa)

Nicholas Joel Santistevan (Owasso)

Kendall Schulz (Sapulpa)

David Swartz (Denver)

Landan “Tanglman” Tolentino (Piedmont)

Alyssa Torres (Jenks)

