‘Tulsa Sings!’ vocal contest invites singers to submit video entries

TULSA, Okla. — Vocal competition ‘Tulsa Sings!’ announced entries for this year are open tomorrow.

Finalists will be part of the “Tulsa Sings! Best of Broadway” concert on Saturday, April 6, 2024 where judges will select a grand prize winner and the audience chooses a favorite, according to the announcement. It says the winner will be featured or a guest vocalist in a future Signature Symphony concert and the audience favorite will be invited to perform at a future Signature Symphony concert.

The selected finalists will also get the opportunity to work with New York City-based vocalist and concert performer Scott Coulter, according to the announcement.

Auditions open at 8 AM on Tuesday, Aug. 29 and close at 5 PM on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Applicants must submit a video singing and complete an online application form, they announced.

“Since we started the competition in 2018, Tulsa Sings! has become not only a great resource for recognizing and celebrating Tulsa talent but a wonderful way to grow the musical family of the Tulsa community,” said Coulter.

FOX23 spoke with Director of Development and Operations at Signature Symphony at TCC Katie Sawiki about the competition.

She said the video submissions can be done in various ways whether it is serenading a pet or singing in a church choir through links to platforms like YouTube.

“People can serenade their pets or send us them singing some of their church choir music and then we will be picking from those applicants to join us on stage for a concert where the individuals get to perform live with a full Signature Symphony backing them,” Sawiki said.

Sawiki also emphasized that this is an amateur contest and they are not looking for professionals. If you are or have previously been a resident of Tulsa or live near Tulsa, you are eligible to participate in the contest, she said.

Sawiki said applicants of ages are accepted as well.

Last year’s Tulsa Sings! grand prize winner Andrea Bar said she encourages anyone who loves singing to apply.

“I would encourage anyone that loves to sing to take a chance and send in a video, you have nothing to lose but an incredible experience to gain, if you are selected.”

Contestants who are selected to move into the next round after online video submissions will be invited back to audition in person. The finalists will be announced on Dec. 15, 2023 at the Signature Symphony’s “Christmas in Tulsa” concert.

“Tulsa Sings! Best of Broadway” concert is one of five concerts for the 2023-2024 Signature Symphony season which will all take place at the Van Trease Performing Arts Center for Education on the TCC Southeast Campus, according to their announcement.

To purchase tickets, call the Van Trease PACE at (918) 595-7777 or visit signaturesymphony.org.