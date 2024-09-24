The Tulsa Theater is getting weirder with Weird Al Yankovic coming to town!

“Weird Al” Yankovic is headed back on the road for The Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour and he plans to stop in Green Country!
Happening on September 7, 2025 at the Tulsa Theater, Weird Al promises fans an elaborate production including a giant video wall, multiple costume changes, and an eight-piece backing ensemble featuring Yankvoic’s original band.
The Puddles Pity Party will serve as the special guest throughout the tour.
A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday, September 25th (use access code SETLIST), with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday, September 27th at 10:00 a.m.