Tulsa woman pulled onstage to sing with Carrie Underwood at Vegas show

TULSA, Okla. — On Friday night in Las Vegas, a Tulsa woman was pulled on stage to sing with Oklahoma’s own Carrie Underwood.

When Jacey Vantril went to Las Vegas with her fiancé, she didn’t intend on seeing Carrie Underwood, let alone being on stage with her.

“We were actually going to originally see Adele and last minute decided to see Carrie Underwood,” Vantril said.

Vantril said Underwood’s crew noticed her ring and asked if she was a bride to be.

“They asked if I was a bride-to-be and how when Carrie toured previously that she used to bring a little girl up on stage whenever she would sing the song, ‘All American Girl.’ And the idea behind this is that her tour is looking back on all of her career,” Vantril said. “So, she wanted to bring up a bride-to-be on stage. So, they asked if I would want to and I said, absolutely 100%.”

Vantril said being on stage was “surreal.”

“It was pure shock, I think. I didn’t cry or anything and normally I would have, but I think it was so surreal, and it really did feel like a dream. And in the back of my head too, I’m like, ‘Well, if I’m going on stage, there’s 5000 people in this place, I can’t go up and embarrass myself.’ So, it was just so unreal and I still am in disbelief that it even happened,” Vantril said.

Vantril also said seeing Underwood perform felt like coming full circle, as she saw Underwood perform in Tulsa when she was seven.

“She actually performed at the Tulsa Fairgrounds and I remember what I was wearing. I had a little straw cowgirl hat on and my mom and I have actually just been talking about it this past week and it’s so crazy,” Vantril said.

As for Vantril’s wedding, the date is set for September and she intends to play to Carrie Underwood.

“We will for sure be playing all of her songs at our wedding,” Vantril said.

She also still saw Adele while in Las Vegas.