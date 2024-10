It’s time for the little ghosts & goblins to get their candy fix with another exciting year of BooHaHa slated for Brookside on Saturday, October 19th from 9am to Noon!

Peoria Ave. will be a world full of Halloween fun with trick-or-treating as well as costume contests for the kids and for the pets!

Hundreds of POUNDS of candy will be handed out, plus look for the BooHaHa Parade getting underway at 11am as it heads from 45th & Peoria to 33rd & Peoria!