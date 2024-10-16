Tyra Banks, Adriana Lima and more make epic return to Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024

The world-famous Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has returned.

The show returned after a multiyear hiatus following several controversies, with some of the modeling industry's brightest stars, including supermodel Tyra Banks, ready to hit the runway.

The iconic model made an epic comeback on the runway Tuesday night after 20 years, closing the show following a performance by Cher.

Other familiar faces walked the runway, including Victoria's Secret mainstays Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel and model Gigi Hadid. Kate Moss, Behati Prinsloo, Bella Hadid and Ashley Graham also walked.

Ahead of the show, Banks shared a post, saying, "You are…Never too young to SMiZE. Never too old to DREAM. And I hope you'll be doing both with me tomorrow when I rock that @victoriassecret runway again after almost 20 years!"

She continued, "As I walk, think about YOUR dreams, what YOU want to accomplish. That thing you've been doubting about yourself. That thing you're not sure you are confident enough to accomplish."

"Don't ever stop DREAMING. But now, it's time to get to DOING!" she added. "YOU GOT THIS!"

It's been several years since the last Victoria's Secret Runway Show. In 2019, the annual event was canceled following a turbulent period for the brand internally and externally.

One year prior, Jan Singer had stepped down as CEO of Victoria's Secret's lingerie division. That move came one week after Ed Razek, the chief marketing officer of Victoria's Secret's then-parent company, L Brands, came under fire for making controversial comments to Vogue about transgender models. Razek later apologized.



The show also previously faced criticism for a lack of inclusivity on the runway.

