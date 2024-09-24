'Vampire Diaries' star Ian Somerhalder on why he stepped away from acting

Ian Somerhalder is opening up about his reasons for stepping away from acting.

After starring in high-profile shows like Lost and The Vampire Diaries -- shows that celebrate their 20th and 15th anniversaries this year, respectively -- the actor opened up in a new interview with People about why he left show business to focus on his passion projects and to raise his family.

"August 19th makes five years since I was professionally on camera as an actor/producer," Somerhalder told the outlet. "I stepped away from that after V Wars to build these companies, launch films like Kiss the Ground, Common Ground and Ground Swell and raise my kids."

The actor has focused on environmental activism-themed documentaries in the years since leaving Hollywood behind and shares two children with wife Nikki Reed, from the Twilight franchise.

Somerhalder said he recalled telling his management he was walking away from acting "at this sort of peak" where he "could have gone and done anything," but that the things he's pursuing today "mean way more to me."

"I say this in all humility, in all respect, but I would much rather do this than go spend two months in some city, shooting a TV show away from my family or transporting my family back and forth," he said. "I don't need to chase awards and anything that would make me feel better about myself."

All that said, Somerhalder said he looks back fondly on shows like Lost and The Vampire Diaries, which have garnered even bigger audiences in recent years thanks to streaming, and said he has "enormous gratitude" for them.

"That path has gotten me to where I feel most authentic anyway, which is in a pair of cowboy boots, feeding the cows and running horses."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.