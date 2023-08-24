VIDEO: 11-year-old sings “Save Me” on stage with Jelly Roll at Pittsburgh show

ARTIST PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '23 Jelly Roll at Country Concert '23 (SEAN MCCLOSKEY)

By Woody

Jelly Roll knew that Lainey Wilson wasn’t available to perform their duet, “Save Me,” during his Pittsburgh show, so he called on 11-year old Josie Salvitti who was in attendance. Josie brought a sign to the concert asking if she could sign Lainey’s lines from the hit and when Jelly Roll saw it, he had to bring her up on stage.

@haileeeebrook 11 year old sings wirh jelly roll in place of Lainey Wilson!! #laineywilson #jellyroll #concert #keybankpavilion #starlakepavilion #pittsburghpa #backroadbaptismtour ♬ original sound - Hailee Brook✨
