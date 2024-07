ARTIST PHOTOS: Friday at Country Concert '24 Check out these photos of Lainey Wilson, Dustin Lynch, Big & Rich, and many more from Friday at Country Concert '24 in Fort Loramie, Ohio (Rentz Photography)

Superstars---they’re just like us! In the middle of her performance at Brooklyn Michigan’s Faster Horses Festival, Lainey Wilson split her pants! She dashed backstage, changed into sturdier jeans, and returned to tell the crowd, “Y’all just about got a real show… a REAL show.”