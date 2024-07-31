VIDEO: Blake Shelton’s stepson, Zuma, makes his country music debut at Ole Red in Oklahoma

Blake Shelton’s 15-year-old stepson, Zuma Rossdale, took the stage at Ole Red in Tishomingo, Oklahoma Monday (July 29) night to make his country music debut.
Blake introduced Zuma on stage and sat close by as he performed Zach Bryan’s “Oklahoma Smokeshow.”
Zuma Rossdale making his Country Music Debut @OleRed Tishomingo!! So glad I was there!! @blakeshelton @gwenstefani pic.twitter.com/cpZxzlLREw— Jamie McGaugh (@JamieMc73) July 30, 2024
Music runs deep in Zuma’s bloodlines. He is the son of Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale and, as said earlier, the stepson of Blake Shelton.