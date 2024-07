2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 1 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo perform at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 26, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Jelly Roll’s wife Bunnie XO took to Facebook over the weekend to tell us about a recent health scare. After several rounds of testing, she’s fine. Bunnie lost her Dad to cancer in May, but on a happier note, she and Jelly are trying to have a baby via IVF and surrogacy.