VIDEO: Cait brings home two bronze medals during our Office Olympics

In celebration of the Summer Olympics currently underway in Paris, our work decided to host our very own Office Olympics and the K95.5 brought the fire as we battled out to be on top!
In the end, I would like to think I made the team proud by bringing home two bronze medals: one in Circular File Shot Put and the other in Paper Box Stacking!
@k95.5tulsa
Team #k95tulsa fought hard during our #officeolympics and @cait_ontheradio represented well, taking home 2 #bronzemedals🥉💜 We now have two years to train for the next round 🤭💪🏻♬ Get Ready - Steve Aoki Vocal Radio Edit - 2 Unlimited
Now, we have two years to train for the Office Winter Olympics 😉