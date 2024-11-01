VIDEO: Can Matt and Jenny pass the “bro test?”

Matt & Jenny St. Jude

By Caitlin Fisher

There is a trend floating around TikTok called the “bro test” where people have multiple items laid out in front of them and told to pick them up. To pass the test, the person must unknowingly pick up the items the way “bros” do.

I had to try this out on Matt to see if he’d pass and surprisingly, he passed with flying colors:

@k95.5tulsa

It looks like Matt passed the #brotest with flying colors 😌👏🏻 #brocode #brochallenge #mantest #k95tulsa #fyp

♬ original sound - K95.5Tulsa

So that led me to get Jenny to take to the test to see how she’d do and she didn’t do as well as Matt but still not bad:

