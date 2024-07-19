VIDEO: Check out “Twisters” at the Tee Pee Drive-In! 🌪️

The time has finally arrived: Twisters is officially out in movie theaters and we teamed up with Sapulpa’s Tee Pee Drive-In to do an early premier on Thursday night (7/18) which was SOLD OUT:
All the love from #oklahoma last night at the @TeePeeDriveIn for their SOLD OUT #twisters #moviepremiere 🍿🌪️ #sapulpaoklahoma #teepeedrivein #driveinmovie #k95tulsa♬ Ain't No Love In Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album) - Luke Combs
How fitting that our premiere was in Sapulpa when Kate Cooper, the lead female played by Daisy Edgar-Jones, is from Sapulpa in the movie!!
If you’re wanting to check out this new movie for yourself, highly recommend doing so at Tee Pee Drive-In!
They will be showing Twisters for the next few weeks and it’s only $10 per adult and $5 for children ages 3-12.