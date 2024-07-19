VIDEO: Check out “Twisters” at the Tee Pee Drive-In! 🌪️

Win a pair of reserved seating tickets for the advanced screening of Twisters, July 16th at Sanikos Palladium! Twisters. See It. Hear It. Feel It. In theatres July 19th!

Twisters Movie

By Caitlin Fisher

The time has finally arrived: Twisters is officially out in movie theaters and we teamed up with Sapulpa’s Tee Pee Drive-In to do an early premier on Thursday night (7/18) which was SOLD OUT:

How fitting that our premiere was in Sapulpa when Kate Cooper, the lead female played by Daisy Edgar-Jones, is from Sapulpa in the movie!!

If you’re wanting to check out this new movie for yourself, highly recommend doing so at Tee Pee Drive-In!

They will be showing Twisters for the next few weeks and it’s only $10 per adult and $5 for children ages 3-12.

