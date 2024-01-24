VIDEO: Cody Johnson brought to tears by young fan who survived bone marrow transplant

The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Cody Johnson performs onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Cody Johnson was performing in Sacramento, CA over the weekend when he spotted a sign in the crowd that brought him to tears.

A young fan was holding a sign that read, “I survived my bone marrow transplant to see CoJo. Your biggest fan.”

“Y’all might have to give me a minute. You don’t ever give up, you understand? Don’t you ever give up. Keep fighting strong.” Cody told the fan with tears in his eyes.