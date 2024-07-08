VIDEO: Down Goes Morgan Wallen in London!

Morgan Wallen set a new record for the largest country concert in the UK on the 4th of July with over 50,000 fans coming to see him at Hyde Park.

However, those same 50,000 people saw Morgan trip over something on the stage during “You Proof.” But as you can see, that man didn’t miss a beat! Down he went and within seconds, right back up and over to the other side of the stage still singing!