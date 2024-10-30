VIDEO: Ghost Tour of Cain’s Ballroom

Cain's Ballroom The historic Cain's Ballroom is among the spots some say are haunted in Tulsa. (Staff)

By Caitlin Fisher

For spooky season this year, the K95.5 team wanted to explore places around Tulsa that are rumored to be haunted and among the list was Cain’s Ballroom:

@k95.5tulsa

Have you heard the #rumors that @Cains Ballroom Tulsa is #haunted 👀 Well, the #k95tulsa team had to check it out for themselves 👻 #halloween2024 #cainsballroom #hauntedplaces #tulsa #CapCut #tour @cait_ontheradio @Jenny @chaser918

♬ Mysterious and spooky background music(1565113) - Wazi

Turns out the ghosts at Cain’s Ballroom are very friendly, which none of us were complaining about! We’d love to hear any ghost stories you have from Cain’s Ballroom in the comment section below.

