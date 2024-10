29th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Henry Winkler attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Henry Winkler was a guest on Live with Kelly and Mark earlier this week when he revealed how big of a Jelly Roll fan he was.

Winkler said he wrote Jelly a fan note to let him know how much he loved everything he does and Jelly responded with a thank you video to “The Fonz.”