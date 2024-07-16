VIDEO: Ingrid Andress sings National Anthem ahead of MLB All-Star Game

2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby ARLINGTON, TX - JULY 15: Ingrid Andress sings the national anthem prior to the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field on Monday, July 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Ingrid Andress, four-time Grammy nominee, took to Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX the night of July 15 to deliver her rendition of the National Anthem ahead of the MLB Home Run Derby and it left attendees as well as social media at large quite perplexed:

Uhhh... that anthem was interesting. Sung by Ingrid Andress pic.twitter.com/zsjQi84zEy — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) July 16, 2024

Since then, social media has been quick to compare it to Fergie’s live version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.