76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jelly Roll attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jelly Roll recently met Prince Harry in a tattoo parlor and made a deal with him that Jelly would show up at the Invictus Games if he could give Harry a tattoo.