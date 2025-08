SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 13: Jelly Roll attends Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 at Barker Hangar on July 13, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Jelly Roll teamed up with Randy Orton to take on Jake Paul and Drew McIntyre in a tag team match Saturday (August 2nd) night at WWE SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in New York City.

Jelly lost 230 pounds in preparation for the match weighing in at 299!

Paul and McIntyre won the match, but if you’re a wrestling fan you know this has all the signs of a rematch in the works. This won’t be the last time we see Jelly Roll in the ring!