The 58th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Ronnie Dunn and Jelly Roll perform onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The CMA Awards are always full of surprises when it comes to performances and last night was no different. Jelly Roll had the honor of performing with the iconic duo Brooks & Dunn as they sang their hit, “Believe.”