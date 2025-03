VIDEO: Jelly Roll shocks his son Noah when he starts rapping Eazy-E at dinner

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 13: Jelly Roll attends Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 at Barker Hangar on July 13, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

It was family dinner time at Jelly Roll’s house and that had to include a cover of Eazy-E. Jelly started rapping and his daughter Bailee Ann joined in. His son Noah on the other hand, looked....shocked? Yeah, that’s a good word for his reaction. Thankfully, Bunnie filmed the entire thing!

WARNING: Language in this video is NSWF