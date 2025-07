SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 13: Jelly Roll attends Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 at Barker Hangar on July 13, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Add another talent to Jelly Roll’s resume! He guest hosted on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night and will be back again tonight, and he brought it!