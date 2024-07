PHOTOS: Kane Brown, Dustin Lynch, & LOCASH in Columbus Check out the photos from Kane Brown's Drunk Or Dreaming Tour at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on March 23rd, 2023. (Tom Rentz /Tom Rentz / Rentz Photography)

Kane Brown was set to perform at Boston’s Fenway Park on Saturday (July 20) when the show was delayed due to the stage scaffolding catching fire.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported and Kane took the stage after the fire was put out. There is an ongoing investigation to find out what caused the fire.