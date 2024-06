2024 CMT Music Awards - Show AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Kelsea Ballerini speaks onstage during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images) (Hubert Vestil/Getty Images)

Kelsea Ballerini has joined the Voice as a coach for Season 27. She’ll be in a big red chair alongside John Legend, Michael Buble and the return of Adam Levine! Kelsea was a Battle Rounds advisor during Season 16 and a stand-in coach in Season 20. Season 27 will air in Spring 2025.