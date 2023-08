Through the years Kenny Chesney performs onstage during Kenny Chesney's The Big Revival 2015 Tour kick-off for a 55 show run through August. The high-energy opening night included 2½ hours of music, including five songs from his #1 The Big Revival, surprise guests and a leaner, cleaner stage and 2.3 million pixel screen that gave the sold out house the best view they've ever had of the 8-time Entertainer of the Year at the Bridgestone Arena on March 26, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Kenny Chesney) (Rick Diamond)