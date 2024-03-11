VIDEO: Lainey Wilson brings country music legend Randy Travis on stage at Oklahoma show

During her performance in Thackerville, OK on Friday (March 8), Lainey Wilson invited country music legend Randy Travis to join her on stage.
“I want to introduce to the stage, one of my heroes, one of the reasons I fell in love with country music, a dear friend of mine now…y’all give it up for the one, the only, the country music legend Randy Travis,” Lainey said.
It was a pleasure to be invited on stage by @LaineyWilson! Thank you for the honor. #CountryMusic #LaineyWilson #RandyTravis pic.twitter.com/rlkHvK5A0e— Randy Travis (@randytravis) March 9, 2024