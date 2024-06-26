Video: Lainey Wilson performs on “Today” and gives a young fan the surprise of her life

CMA Fest 2023 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during day one of CMA Fest 2023 at the Chevy Riverfront Stage on June 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images) (DANIELLE DEL VALLE/Getty Images)

“Today” is celebrating 30 years and some of your favorite country artists are coming to Rockefeller Center to perform outside to fans in NYC. Up first was Lainey Wilson, bright and early! Lainey said, “I’m not a morning person, but if I could do mornings like this every morning, I might be!”

While Lainey is in New York, she’ll also be checking something off her “Bucket List.” She’s getting to perform at Radio City Music Hall before heading back out on her tour.

But while she was performing on “Today,” she had a little surprise up her sleeve for a young fan. Her name is “Payton” and she’s from Make-A-Wish and if this doesn’t put a smile on your face, we need to talk!

Who else is coming to “Today” to help celebrate their anniversary? On the calendar so far is Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town, Sugarland and Thomas Rhett. You can sign up for tickets and check dates on the “Today” Show site.