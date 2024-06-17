VIDEO: Lainey Wilson signs an artificial leg for a fan “I got you...hell yeah!”

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 3 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

By Nancy Wilson

Lainey Wilson didn’t bat an eye when handed an artificial leg to sign in the middle of performing “Gone Country” at Country Fest Ohio last week!

@whiskeyriff @Lainey Wilson signs fan’s prosthetic leg while covering @Alan Jackson. // whiskeyriff.com #whiskeyriff #laineywilson @TheCountryFestOhio #alanjackson #countryfestohio ♬ original sound - Whiskey Riff

The young man made it his mission to get as many artists to sign the prosthetic as he could!

@whiskeyriff Beer in one hand, leg in the other. 🤘🏻 // whiskeyriff.com @TheCountryFestOhio #whiskeyriff #ohio #countrymusic ♬ original sound - Whiskey Riff







