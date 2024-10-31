Luke Bryan talks tractors with nine-year-old farmer in hilarious video

LUKE BRYAN FENDT PEANUTS AGCO’s Fendt® and Luke Bryan Collaborate to Harvest Limited-Edition Peanuts and Support the National FFA Organization Fendt & Luke Bryan’s Boldly Grown Peanuts, available in three flavors hand-selected by Bryan, launch Thursday, August 31, exclusively at BoldlyGrownGoods.com. Fendt and Luke Bryan are teaming up again this year to support the future of farming! Fendt & Luke Bryan’s Boldly Grown Peanuts will be available on BoldlyGrownGoods.com at 12 p.m. Eastern, Thursday, August 31. Once supplies are sold, Fendt will donate $50,000 to the National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Organization. (Photo: Business Wire) Fendt and Luke Bryan are teaming up again this year to support the future of farming! Fendt & Luke Bryan’s Boldly Grown Peanuts will be available on BoldlyGrownGoods.com at 12 p.m. Eastern, Thursday, August 31. Once supplies are sold, Fendt will donate $50,000 to the National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Organization. (Photo: Business Wire) (Robby Klein/(Photo: Business Wire))

Luke Bryan grew up on a peanut farm and knows just about everything there is to know about farm life. However, he may have met his match with nine-year-old farmer, Jackson Laux.

Jackson has gone viral several times with videos showing his knowledge of tractors. When he got to meet country music superstar Luke Bryan, you can easily guess what they talked about - tractors!