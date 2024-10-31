Luke Bryan talks tractors with nine-year-old farmer in hilarious video

Luke Bryan grew up on a peanut farm and knows just about everything there is to know about farm life. However, he may have met his match with nine-year-old farmer, Jackson Laux.
Jackson has gone viral several times with videos showing his knowledge of tractors. When he got to meet country music superstar Luke Bryan, you can easily guess what they talked about - tractors!
@lukebryan Just two country boys talking about tractors. He is gonna do big things no doubt. @justAjacksonthing ♬ original sound - Luke Bryan