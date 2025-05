VIDEO: Luke Combs brings Megan Moroney on stage for duet of “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

When Luke Combs saw that Megan Moroney was also on the lineup for the 2025 Boston Calling Festival, he knew he had to have her join him while performing his hit “Beer Never Broke My Heart.”

Megan was an extra in the music video for “Beer Never Broke My Heart” six years ago. She appears at the 2:20 mark.