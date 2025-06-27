VIDEO: Luke Combs tags along with Taylor

Opry 100: A Live Celebration, NBC NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE: In this image released on March 19, Luke Combs performs onstage during Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Grand Ole Opry at the Ryman Auditorium on March 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Grand Ole Opry) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Nancy Wilson

Taylor Swift and NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce were in Nashville for Trav’s “Tight End University Training Camp” this week and hit the town after. Making stops at Jason Aldean’s Kitchen and Rooftop Bar, Taylor also joined Kane Brown onstage for his show at Brooklyn Bowl. Afterward, the crowd went crazy when the superstar pair left, but who was right behind them? “Oh hey, Luke Combs!”

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!