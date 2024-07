59th Academy of Country Music Awards Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Miranda Lambert stopped in the middle of her performance in Hinckley, Minnesota to meet a young fan also named Miranda. Miranda notice that “Mini Miranda” was dressed from head to toe the same way she does with a cowboy hat and denim jacket, so she pulled her up on stage to meet her.