VIDEO: Morgan Wallen accidentally hits Jose Bautista’s wife with baseball bat during walk out

Morgan Wallen was performing in Toronto, Canada over the weekend when he accidentally hit Toronto Blue Jays legend Jose Bautista’s wife with a baseball bat.
Bautista was known for his famous bat flips after hitting home runs. Well, Morgan gave the bat flip a go and it didn’t end well for Jose’s wife who was recording the walk out.
Jose’s wife was not hurt and joked about it in a social media post.
Last night… Morgan Wallen’s bat flip before his Toronto concert at the Rogers Centre went directly at Jose Bautista’s wife.— Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) September 6, 2025
Seemed to be okay, but uhhhh not the first time he’s recklessly tossed something pic.twitter.com/xRARiM5MAY