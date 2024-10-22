VIDEO: Riley Green invites three young girls on stage to sing his hit, “There Was This Girl”

Riley Green was performing at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California over the weekend when he invited three special guest to the stage to sing “There Was This Girl” with him.
@rileyduckman I dont normally give out my duck calls but these girls earned it. Gotta love when fans steal the show. #ThereWasThisGirl #CountryMusic #RileyGreen ♬ original sound - Riley Green
The girls impressed Riley so much that he gifted them a duck call after their performance.
“I don’t normally give out my duck calls but these girls earned it. Gotta love when fans steal the show.”