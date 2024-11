INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Riley Green performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 28, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Riley Green was in attendance as Oklahoma defeated Alabama Saturday night in Norman, Oklahoma. During a break in the action of the game, Riley lead the entire stadium in a singalong to Toby Keith’s “Courtesy of the Red, White & Blue (The Angry American)” alongside a young boy named Xavier who was there to represent the kids from the Toby Keith Foundation.