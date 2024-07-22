VIDEO: Roosevelt's has a very unique way of celebrating birthdays!

Recently, I celebrated my birthday and part of my gift from one of my girlfriends was dinner at Roosevelt’s for the first time.

I must say, the atmosphere is amazing and the food was remarkably delicious (I highly recommend the shrimp and grits!).

At the end of our meal, I was expecting a complimentary dessert like most restaurants do for birthdays but instead, I discovered what a chambong is and it’s now the only way I choose to celebrate birthdays:

If you haven’t yet, you need to try a chambong for yourself!