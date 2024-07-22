VIDEO: Roosevelt's has a very unique way of celebrating birthdays!

Roosevelt's Tulsa

By Caitlin Fisher

Recently, I celebrated my birthday and part of my gift from one of my girlfriends was dinner at Roosevelt’s for the first time.

I must say, the atmosphere is amazing and the food was remarkably delicious (I highly recommend the shrimp and grits!).

At the end of our meal, I was expecting a complimentary dessert like most restaurants do for birthdays but instead, I discovered what a chambong is and it’s now the only way I choose to celebrate birthdays:

If you haven’t yet, you need to try a chambong for yourself!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!