VIDEO: Sara Evans invited to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry

ACM Party For A Cause - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 23: Sara Evans performs during the ACM Party For A Cause at Ascend Amphitheater on August 23, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)

There is going to be a new member of the Grand Ole Opry and it’s one of our favorite artists... Sara Evans! Sara was on stage at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville for her “Still Restless: The 20 Year Celebration” concert when Opry members Carly Pearce, Lady A, and Whisperin’ Bill Anderson joined Sara on stage for the big surprise.

The moment was filmed and posted to the Grand Ole Opry’s Instagram Account.

Congratulations Sara!

Who do you think should be the next member of the Grand Ole Opry? Let us know on social media or by leaving an open mic in our app.