Travis and Taylor: Travis Kelce will not be able to attend the Grammy Awards on Sunday, since he will be preparing for Super Bowl LVIII. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift showed up at Arrowhead Stadium last night as boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 27-20. Tay Tay wore a denim crop top, shorts and thigh high red boots. You go girl! Some NFL fans think a new promo video is too much Tay. What do you think?