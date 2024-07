NASCAR Cup Series 63rd Annual Daytona 500 DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 14: Singer Luke Combs performs prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 63rd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Luke Combs was all set to drive the pace car in Sunday’s NASCAR race in Nashville. BUT, there was something holding him back. He can’t drive a stick shift! He rode shotgun instead!