VIDEOS: Lainey Wilson surprises fans at Tootsie’s as the band was playing one of her songs

CMA Fest 2023 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Lainey Wilson performs on stage during day two of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

By Woody

You never know who you might see when you are in Nashville! Over the weekend, Lainey Wilson made a surprise appearance on stage at Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge as the band was performing her hit, “Heart Like A Truck.”

@andruwthompsonmusic @Lainey Wilson at Tootsies giving a toast.. or in our case a “holler and a swaller” #nashville #tootsiesorchidlounge ♬ original sound - andruw thompson
