Vin Diesel thanks fans, teases April 4, 2025, as date of next 'Fast' saga film

In a lengthy Instagram post, Fast and Furious saga star and executive producer Vin Diesel thanked fans, and teased what could be the release date of the next Fast film.

"April 4th 2025… is less than 22 months away," Diesel began the caption of a picture of him and Jason Momoa on the set of Fast X.

"I love how expressive and collaborative all of the actors in our franchise feel coming into the World’s Saga," Vin continued.

"Jason wanted to try something totally unique and special and ended up creating a scene stealing character that the world won’t forget."

Diesel added to the fans, crediting them for the franchise's eye-watering box office take to date, "Thank you all for showing up like you always do…. 7 billion means nothing if it doesn’t represent the true feeling of family and loyalty."

He added, "For those who didn’t know the FastX was just part one, know that part two is going to be an effort from our fast family and studio like you have never seen."

He closed the message with "All Love."

Vin's feed also showed what appears to be concept art from the forthcoming chapter — one captioned "Part 2" and another with the apparent release date. One photo shows a pair of women in a snowscape — a possible tease of the fates of Michelle Rodriguez's Letty and Charlize Theron's Cypher, as the new film closed with them seemingly trapped in an arctic environment.

Officially, the next Fast-related movie that will hit theaters is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's second spinoff centering on his character, Lucas "Luke" Hobbs. It is set between, and will be released between, Fast X and the next saga film Diesel teased.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.